Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Issued By Cormark

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.82.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$95.59 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$70.25 and a 12 month high of C$96.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.78. The company has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.