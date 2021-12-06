Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Shares of REPX stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 16,562 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.