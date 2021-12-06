Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DCI opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 12.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after buying an additional 210,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Donaldson by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.