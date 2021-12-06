Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zscaler in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZS. Truist boosted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $313.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.08.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.