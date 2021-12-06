Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Cut by Analyst

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zscaler in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.37.

ZS stock opened at $313.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.22 and a 200-day moving average of $262.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.