Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

HST opened at $15.45 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 105,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

