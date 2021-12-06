Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tecsys Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCS. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

TCS stock opened at C$48.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.47. Tecsys has a one year low of C$39.18 and a one year high of C$66.58. The stock has a market cap of C$710.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.95 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

