Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2022 earnings at $22.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.00 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.18.

DE opened at $349.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

