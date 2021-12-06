Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

IBKR opened at $74.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,048,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,215,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,245,194 shares of company stock valued at $87,408,199. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,570,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

