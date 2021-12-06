Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

NYSE:CHH opened at $143.93 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.71.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.