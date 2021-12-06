Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Increased by Analyst

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

COOP opened at $40.13 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,300 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

