Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group Inc Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.94.

Shares of DSGX opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $91.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

