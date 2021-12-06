Qbao One Day Trading Volume Hits $43,841.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Qbao has a market cap of $440,700.34 and $43,841.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

