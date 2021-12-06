QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.67

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 443976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QIWI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIWI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. QIWI had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QIWI plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QIWI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QIWI by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in QIWI by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QIWI by 21.0% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in QIWI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

