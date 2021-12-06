Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 35.1% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $10.02 or 0.00020526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $990.85 million and approximately $453.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,914,749 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

