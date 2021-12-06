Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 227545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

Specifically, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,366. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 83.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter valued at about $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,237,000 after buying an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Quanterix by 26.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,979,000 after buying an additional 297,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 70.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.