Quantum Resistant Ledger 1-Day Volume Tops $68,548.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $22.23 million and approximately $68,548.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,474.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.04 or 0.08634173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.00319353 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.68 or 0.00934495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00078331 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.62 or 0.00401435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00296136 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,457,847 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

