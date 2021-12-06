Quark (QRK) Price Down 65.9% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 61.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $654,372.17 and approximately $531.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 65.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 250.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,352,103 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

