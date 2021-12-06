Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTRHF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 24.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QTRHF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

