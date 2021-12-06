QuickSwap Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $281.37 or 0.00551837 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $92.04 million and approximately $19.89 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.71 or 0.08464191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,231.36 or 1.00477533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002605 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.