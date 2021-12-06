Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Insider Jason Karp Acquires 10,000 Shares

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) insider Jason Karp purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jason Karp purchased 10,000 shares of Qumu stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,300.00.

QUMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. 196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Qumu Co. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 101.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Qumu by 245.5% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 355,274 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qumu by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 328,263 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Qumu by 341.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 147.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

