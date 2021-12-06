R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for R1 RCM in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $24.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 over the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

