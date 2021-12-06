Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $14.01. Radius Health shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 344 shares.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Get Radius Health alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.