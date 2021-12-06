Radix Trading Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (XRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, Radix has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $3.23 billion and $1.73 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Radix

Radix is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,106,980,279 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

