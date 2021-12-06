Radix (XRD) Market Capitalization Tops $3.81 Billion

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market cap of $3.81 billion and approximately $3.54 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 34.4% against the dollar.

About Radix

Radix (XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,107,579,217 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

