Rainicorn Price Down 37.9% Over Last Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $43.70 million and approximately $842,116.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0925 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,288.91 or 0.08456546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.73 or 0.99691801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.