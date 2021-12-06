Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $905.75 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.54 or 0.08357257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00059510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,767.84 or 0.99929129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00077475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,040,086 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

