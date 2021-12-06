RAMP (RAMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.18 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. RAMP has a market cap of $96.31 million and approximately $21.18 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00209484 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,899,450 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

