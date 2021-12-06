RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $764,960.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $3,291,721. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,769,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,639,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,465,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,805,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $30.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $888.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.12. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

