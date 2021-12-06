Ratecoin (XRA) Price Tops $0.0010

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 38.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ratecoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Ratecoin has a market cap of $124,695.40 and approximately $53.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

