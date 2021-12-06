Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.80.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$70.19 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.25 and a 12 month high of C$90.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The firm has a market cap of C$55.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

