Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $81.11 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

