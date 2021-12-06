Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.58

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 142058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REAL. Canaccord Genuity lowered Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.93.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

