Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

12/3/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

12/1/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

11/22/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

11/17/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

11/12/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

11/10/2021 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

NYSE BNS traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,505. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 341,795 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,395,000 after buying an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

