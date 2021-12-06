Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metromile (MILE)

Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/4/2021 – Metromile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

11/25/2021 – Metromile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

11/24/2021 – Metromile was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

11/18/2021 – Metromile was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

11/16/2021 – Metromile had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.27. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MILE stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. Metromile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Metromile by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,099,000 after buying an additional 4,605,550 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Metromile by 829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,579 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Metromile by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 208,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Metromile by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Metromile by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,780 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

