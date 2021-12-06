Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently:

11/18/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $157.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $157.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $158.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

11/3/2021 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $138.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

QCOM opened at $176.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.