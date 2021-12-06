Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: VSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/1/2021 – Victoria’s Secret was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “
- 11/30/2021 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/23/2021 – Victoria’s Secret was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “
- 11/19/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $87.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/18/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Victoria’s Secret was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “
- 10/15/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Victoria’s Secret was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “
NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.52. 26,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,322. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
