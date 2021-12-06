Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: VSCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2021 – Victoria’s Secret was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

11/30/2021 – Victoria’s Secret is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Victoria’s Secret was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

11/19/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $87.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/18/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Victoria’s Secret was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

10/15/2021 – Victoria’s Secret had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Victoria’s Secret was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.52. 26,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,322. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

