Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.62

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 18826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

RDEIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.