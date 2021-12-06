RED Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $800,817.06 and $38,319.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00315508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

