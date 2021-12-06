Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $140.18 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.