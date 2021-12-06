Redd Tops 24-Hour Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,316.73 or 0.99004954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00033867 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00739901 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

