ReddCoin Achieves Market Cap of $58.67 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $58.67 million and $152,776.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,832.89 or 0.99803939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.55 or 0.00270902 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.85 or 0.00445233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00187003 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008990 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001080 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

