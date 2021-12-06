RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $234.68 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00354161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00151236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

