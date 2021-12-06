RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KUT. Cormark raised their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

KUT stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.98. 46,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78. The company has a market cap of C$77.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$0.98.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

