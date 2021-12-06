RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) PT Raised to C$1.50 at Pi Financial

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KUT. Cormark raised their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

KUT stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.98. 46,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78. The company has a market cap of C$77.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$0.98.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

