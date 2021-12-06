Redpanda Earth Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $266,662.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $266,662.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00055289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,288.91 or 0.08456546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,560.73 or 0.99691801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

