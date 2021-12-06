Redrow’s (RDW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 809 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.67) to GBX 980 ($13.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 802.73 ($10.64).

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDW stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 676.60 ($8.97). 280,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,861. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 651.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 659.99. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 492.40 ($6.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,340.42). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.46), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($56,749.54).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.