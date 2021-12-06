REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $4.01

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.60. REE Automotive shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 621 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

