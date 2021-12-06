Reef Market Cap Tops $330.19 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $330.19 million and approximately $50.18 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.29 or 0.00387521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

