Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

