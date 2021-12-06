Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $244.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 132.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.15.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

